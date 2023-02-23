ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

G-20 finance heads to meet in India with debt, Ukraine top of mind

Analysts expect tug of war over how much Russia's invasion should factor in talks

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to host her G-20 counterparts this week in Bengaluru. (Nikkei montage/Getty Images)
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 nations are set to gather near the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru on Friday, with the first anniversary of the Ukraine war looming and the debts of developing countries high on the agenda.

This is the first major conference of India's G-20 presidency, and the world is watching how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will guide a global grouping that includes geopolitical archrivals the U.S. and China, as well as Russia.

