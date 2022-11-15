G-20 leaders kick off summit under shadow of Ukraine war

BALI, Indonesia -- Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will kick off two days of meetings in Bali on Tuesday at a time of rising inflation and looming recession fears from the Ukraine war.

The gathering on "The Island of the Gods" will be the first major global summit of developed and emerging nations since Russia's invasion in February. The leaders are expected to discuss measures to tackle rising prices and secure food supplies, and propose steps to help economies recover from the pandemic.