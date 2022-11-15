ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

G-20 leaders kick off summit under shadow of Ukraine war

Biden and Xi to attend, while Lavrov expected to represent Russia

Hindu people perform rituals on Nov. 9. ahead of this week's G-20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.   © Antara Foto/Reuters
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

BALI, Indonesia -- Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will kick off two days of meetings in Bali on Tuesday at a time of rising inflation and looming recession fears from the Ukraine war.

The gathering on "The Island of the Gods" will be the first major global summit of developed and emerging nations since Russia's invasion in February. The leaders are expected to discuss measures to tackle rising prices and secure food supplies, and propose steps to help economies recover from the pandemic.

