TOKYO -- Justice ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will hold a joint meeting for the first time in July, with host and G-7 chair Japan aiming to act as intermediary to promote the rule of law in the international order.

The ministers will meet in Tokyo on July 7, the day of the main G-7 justice ministers' meeting, with a similar Japan-ASEAN meeting scheduled for the day before.