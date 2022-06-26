G-7, NATO talks focus on Ukraine, with Indo-Pacific in mix

LONDON/PARIS -- World leaders are meeting for a double bill of summits starting this weekend as they try to address multiple unfolding crises led by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While the war is sure to be the focus, the growing geopolitical significance of the Indo-Pacific region is also likely to be a theme of the discussions.

The Group of Seven wealthy democracies are holding their summit in Germany from Sunday to Tuesday, with India and Indonesia participating as partner countries. This will be immediately followed by a NATO summit in Spain involving 30 member states, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attending as guests -- firsts for both Asian countries.

Since February, ministers from the G-7 -- the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan, along with the European Union -- have been in continuous discussions on sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine as an energy crisis brought on by the sanctions intensifies.

At their meeting in Schloss Elmau, a secluded Bavarian resort, the leaders confront "a problem of greater magnitude than we've seen for decades," said Tim Benton, research director for emerging risks at the U.K. think tank Chatham House, pointing to the simultaneous challenges of the war, food insecurity, soaring inflation and the danger of a global recession.

Concrete action and money will be needed to help developing countries hit by rising food prices. Easing the blockade of Ukrainian grain exports is likely "top of mind," Benton said, while the summit should provide a window on the "G-7 view about how to tackle the future as it unrolls over the next months."

The German hosts are also keen to step up climate action. They want to establish a "climate club" of states eager to achieve the Paris climate goals. But the energy crisis threatens to derail decarbonization efforts; how far the G-7 will commit to staying the course on green energy will be closely watched.

On the sidelines, a "primary diplomatic objective" of the group is to bring India closer to the Western side on the Ukraine war, according to Tristen Naylor, an assistant professor and lecturer in history and politics at the University of Cambridge. While New Delhi has repeatedly called for an end to hostilities, its long-standing defense ties with Russia have made it reluctant to condemn Moscow. It has also continued to purchase Russian oil.

India and Indonesia join Senegal, South Africa and Argentina as invited partners. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the discussions with the attendees will "send out a powerful signal ... a common message from strong democracies that are aware of their global responsibilities."

In a press briefing on Thursday, John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said that partner countries were invited because the G-7 agenda is "deep and diverse" and certain agenda items "will apply to them."

He denied that the invitations were "about trying to splinter them off or coax them away from any other association or partnership that they might have with another country. That's not the goal here. The goal is to unify around a set of common principles and initiatives that the G-7 ... wants to advance in terms of climate change, energy and food security."

In any case, Naylor said expectations may need to be tempered, partly due to pandemic-stretched governments' financial constraints. "As such, we're unlikely to see much in the way of big new policies or programs," he said.

After the meeting in Germany, many of the leaders will make their way to the NATO summit in Madrid, running from Tuesday to Thursday. There they will discuss issues facing the security alliance and its strategic path for the next decade.

The meeting could mark a turning point for NATO's post-Cold War doctrine as it tries to prepare for new threats and a sharper rivalry between the West and its competitors. While the Ukraine war is again the focus, the trans-Atlantic alliance is sure to have an eye on Asia too, given concerns over China's rise and the Sino-Russian relationship.

The summit could offer glimpses of members' common positions -- or disagreements -- on these issues, as well as the tension in U.S. policy between prioritizing Europe or the Indo-Pacific.

Kishida said in a speech to Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue earlier this month that he has a "strong sense of urgency that Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow." Japan has its own unresolved dispute with Moscow over a group of islands it calls the Northern Territories.

With South Korea's Yoon attending as well, the two East Asian neighbors, Australia and New Zealand were reportedly considering holding their own parallel meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit. There is also talk of a U.S.-Japan-South Korea trilateral meeting.