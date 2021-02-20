ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

G-7 leaders say 2021 will be turning point for multilateralism

Countries pledge to contribute $7.5bn toward distributing COVID vaccines

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts the online G-7 Summit in the Cabinet Room at Downing Street in London on Feb. 19.   © Reuters
YUSUKE NAKAJIMA, Nikkei staff writer | North America

LONDON -- Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations vowed to make the year 2021 a turning point for multilateralism, seeking to forge a united front on tackling the coronavirus crisis and cutting carbon emissions.

The virtual meeting held Friday was the G-7 debut for U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The gathering provided an opportunity to start rebuilding ties frayed under previous U.S. President Donald Trump and his "America First" approach.

"Drawing on our strengths and values as democratic, open economies and societies, we will work together and with others to make 2021 a turning point for multilateralism and to shape a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and planet," the leaders said in a joint statement released after the meeting.

Leaders discussed working together to accelerate vaccine distribution worldwide, particularly in developing nations. They pledged to contribute a combined $7.5 billion to that effort.

On climate change, G-7 members laid out plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. On Friday, the Biden administration officially rejoined the Paris climate accord, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from soon after taking office.

Suga expressed Japan's determination to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, and briefed the leaders on the preparations Tokyo is making together with the International Olympic Committee. 

In the joint statement, the leaders said "We support the commitment of Japan to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19."

The meeting marked the start of a shift away from the tensions of the Trump era. At the the 2019 summit in France's Biarritz, the group adopted a minimal joint statement in place of the usual communique amid friction between Trump and other leaders. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic prevented any in-person summits that could have helped ease tensions.

G-7 leaders are slated to meet face-to-face this June in Cornwall in eastern England.

Find out more