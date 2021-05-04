G-7 ministers aim for complete Korean denuclearization in UK talks

TOKYO -- Top diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations opened a three-day summit in London by agreeing to pursue the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" end to all development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles by North Korea, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

The ministers discussed North Korea at a working dinner held Monday local time, Motegi later told reporters.

The talks come after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration finished a review of past American policy toward North Korea. Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed the other top diplomats in London on the Biden administration's plans for a new approach.

The G-7 ministers shared the view that United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning North Korea must be fully implemented. The ministers also expressed support for seeking an early resolution to abductions of Japanese citizens by North Korea.

"I have made sure Japan's thinking got through to the U.S. side," Motegi told reporters regarding American policy toward North Korea. "We welcome the value the U.S. places on the close cooperation with both Japan and South Korea."

The G-7 ministerial talks, the first in-person meeting held by the diplomatic chiefs in two years owing to the coronavirus, is due to wrap up Wednesday. The meeting is seen as an opportunity to affirm the unity of democratic nations against rising authoritarianism in China and Russia. Also on the agenda is the response to the pandemic and climate change.

Prior to the gathering, Motegi met separately with Blinken, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau.

Monday's working dinner "had a casual atmosphere, with everyone on a first-name basis," said Motegi. "It renewed my belief that the G-7 is back."