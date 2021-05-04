ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

G-7 ministers aim for complete Korean denuclearization in UK talks

Blinken briefs fellow top diplomats on new US approach to Pyongyang

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, speaks with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in London on May 4.   © Kyodo
JUNNOSUKE KOBARA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Top diplomats from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations opened a three-day summit in London by agreeing to pursue the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" end to all development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles by North Korea, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

The ministers discussed North Korea at a working dinner held Monday local time, Motegi later told reporters.

The talks come after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration finished a review of past American policy toward North Korea. Secretary of State Antony Blinken briefed the other top diplomats in London on the Biden administration's plans for a new approach.

The G-7 ministers shared the view that United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning North Korea must be fully implemented. The ministers also expressed support for seeking an early resolution to abductions of Japanese citizens by North Korea.

"I have made sure Japan's thinking got through to the U.S. side," Motegi told reporters regarding American policy toward North Korea. "We welcome the value the U.S. places on the close cooperation with both Japan and South Korea."

The G-7 ministerial talks, the first in-person meeting held by the diplomatic chiefs in two years owing to the coronavirus, is due to wrap up Wednesday. The meeting is seen as an opportunity to affirm the unity of democratic nations against rising authoritarianism in China and Russia. Also on the agenda is the response to the pandemic and climate change.

Prior to the gathering, Motegi met separately with Blinken, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau.

Monday's working dinner "had a casual atmosphere, with everyone on a first-name basis," said Motegi. "It renewed my belief that the G-7 is back."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more