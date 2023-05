MAPUTO, Mozambique -- Group of Seven leaders will take steps at their upcoming Hiroshima summit to demonstrate a "greater involvement in the Global South," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said here Thursday as he sought to build links between the G-7 and developing nations.

"I will relay what I heard from various countries" to other G-7 leaders, Kishida told reporters in the Mozambican capital, the final stop on his tour of Africa.