International relations

G20 trade meeting ends with 'concrete' plans, no Ukraine consensus

Ministers agree on supply chain mapping but formal communique still elusive

India's G20 logo in New Delhi: The Ukraine war has complicated the country's year as chair of the grouping.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

JAIPUR, India -- Group of 20 trade and investment ministers on Friday ended a two day-meeting in India's northwestern city of Jaipur, reaching a consensus on some "concrete and action-oriented deliverables" but remaining divided over language on the war in Ukraine.

The meeting marked one of the last chances to issue a customary joint statement at a G20 ministerial meeting before the Sept. 9-10 leaders summit in New Delhi. A culture ministers meeting this Saturday in Varanasi would be the final ministerial conference before the main event.

