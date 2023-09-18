ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

G77+China: Latin America's leftists pursue solidarity with Beijing

Cuba summit lets emerging countries bond in America's backyard over economics

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva review an honor guard at the Revolution Palace during the G77+China summit in Havana on Sept. 16.   © Reuters
KOSUKE SHIMIZU and YUKIO TAJIMA, Nikkei staff writers | Latin America

NEW YORK/BEIJING -- Leftist governments in Latin America are strengthening ties with China, as the Group of 77 nations plus China on Saturday adopted a joint statement listing complaints and demands for developed countries at a summit held in Cuba.

"We note with deep concern that the major challenges generated by the current unfair international economic order for developing countries have reached their most acute expression in current times," said the G77+China statement released by Cuba's Foreign Ministry.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more