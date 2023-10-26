Germany's growing differences with China demand action, envoy says

TOKYO -- Germany and its companies need to adapt to a changing China, as differences between the major industrial players sharpen, Berlin's ambassador to Japan, Clemens von Goetze, told Nikkei Asia in an interview.

"We have stressed [for] quite some time that China is a partner, competitor and strategic rival, and we had to see over the last years that the element of competition and rivalry has gotten stronger," said von Goetze, who previously served as ambassador to China for three years until 2021.