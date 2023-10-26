ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Germany's growing differences with China demand action, envoy says

Von Goetze stresses need to shore up tech and supply chains, including with Japan

Germany's ambassador to Japan, Clemens Von Goetze, speaks during an interview in Tokyo. 
MIKIO SUGENO, Nikkei senior staff writer, and AKIRA KITADO, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

TOKYO -- Germany and its companies need to adapt to a changing China, as differences between the major industrial players sharpen, Berlin's ambassador to Japan, Clemens von Goetze, told Nikkei Asia in an interview.

"We have stressed [for] quite some time that China is a partner, competitor and strategic rival, and we had to see over the last years that the element of competition and rivalry has gotten stronger," said von Goetze, who previously served as ambassador to China for three years until 2021.

