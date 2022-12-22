ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Germany to send cabinet member to Taiwan for first time in decades

Education chief expected to tap digital know-how, seek Confucius Institute alternative

German Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger speaks in the Bundestag on Dec. 1. She is expected to visit Taiwan early next year.   © Reuters
JENS KASTNER, contributing writer | Europe

HAMBURG, Germany -- A member of Germany's cabinet is scheduled to visit Taiwan early next year, marking the first such trip to the island by such a high-level German official since the 1990s.

Federal Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger is expected to make the trip. While her ministry has not commented on the plan, Peter Heidt, a parliamentarian belonging to the same pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP), told Nikkei Asia by phone that Stark-Watzinger had personally confirmed it to him.

