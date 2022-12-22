Germany to send cabinet member to Taiwan for first time in decades

HAMBURG, Germany -- A member of Germany's cabinet is scheduled to visit Taiwan early next year, marking the first such trip to the island by such a high-level German official since the 1990s.

Federal Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger is expected to make the trip. While her ministry has not commented on the plan, Peter Heidt, a parliamentarian belonging to the same pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP), told Nikkei Asia by phone that Stark-Watzinger had personally confirmed it to him.