International relations

Germany to tighten Chinese investment screening

Berlin blocks satellite startup buy, widens probe beyond critical infrastructure

The German government approved COSCO Shipping's purchase of a stake in a Hamburg port terminal earlier this year, a deal that was opposed by many politicians. (Photo by Jens Kastner)
JENS KASTNER, Contributing writer | Europe

HAMBURG, Germany -- The German government said this week it is tightening its investment screening regulations, a move aimed at keeping Chinese entities out of industries Berlin considers to be crucial to its national interests beyond critical infrastructure.

A spokesperson at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action told Nikkei Asia on Tuesday that the government was working on a new framework, without revealing details. Earlier in the month, the government blocked a Chinese attempt to gain nearly full control of a satellite communications startup. The ministry is also scrutinizing the sale of a gas turbine company to a Chinese entity that was agreed in June.

