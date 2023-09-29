Germany to tighten Chinese investment screening

HAMBURG, Germany -- The German government said this week it is tightening its investment screening regulations, a move aimed at keeping Chinese entities out of industries Berlin considers to be crucial to its national interests beyond critical infrastructure.

A spokesperson at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action told Nikkei Asia on Tuesday that the government was working on a new framework, without revealing details. Earlier in the month, the government blocked a Chinese attempt to gain nearly full control of a satellite communications startup. The ministry is also scrutinizing the sale of a gas turbine company to a Chinese entity that was agreed in June.