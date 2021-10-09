ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Global deal sets 15% minimum corporate tax in 2023

136 countries agree on reform to hit brakes on race to the bottom

The tax reform framework agreement is set to be implemented in 2023 and was announced by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.   © Reuters
MASAYA KATO, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

TOKYO -- A total of 136 countries and jurisdictions agreed Friday to adopt a 15% global minimum corporate tax rate from 2023 and let countries collect taxes from multinational enterprises that offer services within their borders even without a physical presence there.

The agreement on the tax reform framework was announced by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which has coordinated the talks. Those countries and jurisdictions that signed on represent more than 90% of global gross domestic product, according to the OECD.

The deal marks a milestone in efforts to hit the brakes on a three-decades-plus global race to the bottom in corporate taxes.

The move to allocate tax revenue based on areas of operation rather than physical infrastructure for certain big companies -- a response to an increasingly global and digital economy -- upends one of the concepts underpinning the century-old international tax system.

This measure will "reallocate more than USD 125 billion of profits from around 100 of the world's largest and most profitable" multinationals, the OECD said.

The deal will be delivered to a meeting Wednesday of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers in Washington, and to a G-20 summit in Rome later this month.

The tax floor aims to stop multinational enterprises from setting up subsidiaries in low-tax jurisdictions to reduce their tax burden. The global minimum rate will apply to companies with at least 750 million euros ($867 million) in annual consolidated revenue.

The digital tax provision covers enterprises with 20 billion euros in global turnover and pretax profit margins exceeding 10%. This covers only about 100 companies worldwide, including the likes of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

These businesses will face a tax equivalent to 25% of their profits above the 10% threshold, and countries where they have customers will have rights to a slice of this pie, based on the proportion of revenue earned there.

European countries that had introduced their own digital services taxes, such as the U.K. and France, will scrap them under this framework. These levies had been a point of contention with the U.S., which had complained that they targeted American tech giants.

Several of the remaining holdouts, including Ireland -- which had drawn a number of multinational companies with its 12.5% rate -- said ahead of the meeting that they would sign on. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Nigeria have yet to join.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more