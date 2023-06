ISLAMABAD -- A deadly migrant shipwreck off the Greek coast is reigniting debate in Pakistan about the government's ability to crack down on human smugglers, as a surging number of people flee the crisis-hit country.

As many as 750 migrants may have been aboard the overcrowded fishing trawler, which capsized and sunk in the Mediterranean Sea last week after setting off from Libya. Just 104 survivors have been found and there is little hope of finding more people alive.