ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Guatemalan presidential hopeful Mulet vows to retain Taiwan ties

Center-right party candidate says ties with Taipei will help U.S. diplomacy

Guatemalan presidential candidate Edmond Mulet says he has no plans to switch the country's diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. (Photo by Kosuke Shimizu)
KOSUKE SHIMIZU, Nikkei staff writer | Latin America

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala -- Edmond Mulet, the center-right Cabal party's candidate in the Guatemalan presidential election, said he wants to maintain the Central American country's diplomatic ties with Taiwan to foster good relations with the U.S., Guatemala's biggest trading partner.

"There are no reasons at this point to change our diplomatic relations. We will continue with our diplomatic and commercial relations with Taiwan," Mulet said in a recent interview with Nikkei ahead of Sunday's first round of voting in the election. "We have very special ties with the United States and I would not like to make any decisions that would affect that good relationship," Mulet stressed.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close