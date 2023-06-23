Guatemalan presidential hopeful Mulet vows to retain Taiwan ties

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala -- Edmond Mulet, the center-right Cabal party's candidate in the Guatemalan presidential election, said he wants to maintain the Central American country's diplomatic ties with Taiwan to foster good relations with the U.S., Guatemala's biggest trading partner.

"There are no reasons at this point to change our diplomatic relations. We will continue with our diplomatic and commercial relations with Taiwan," Mulet said in a recent interview with Nikkei ahead of Sunday's first round of voting in the election. "We have very special ties with the United States and I would not like to make any decisions that would affect that good relationship," Mulet stressed.