DUBAI -- When Israel and the United Arab Emirates struck a deal to normalize relations in August 2020, one question was whether it signaled a true turning point or a purely strategic "cold peace." That remains difficult to answer a year and a half later, but there are growing signs of a genuine shift, the latest coming this week.
International relations
Gulf warms to Israel as attack on UAE underscores common threats
Sprouting seeds of Abraham Accords contrast with fears of rising antisemitism elsewhere