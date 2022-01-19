ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Gulf warms to Israel as attack on UAE underscores common threats

Sprouting seeds of Abraham Accords contrast with fears of rising antisemitism elsewhere

The Israel pavilion at the Dubai Expo hands out fruit as part of a celebration on Jan. 17. (Photo by Nesreen Bakheit)
NESREEN BAKHEIT, Nikkei staff writer | Middle East

DUBAI -- When Israel and the United Arab Emirates struck a deal to normalize relations in August 2020, one question was whether it signaled a true turning point or a purely strategic "cold peace." That remains difficult to answer a year and a half later, but there are growing signs of a genuine shift, the latest coming this week.

