Guns, graffiti and geopolitics on the edge of Asia

TBILISI, Georgia -- The car on a road to nowhere on Asia's western frontier displays a map carefully painted next to the rear number plate. Inside its borders is the defiant message: "I am from Georgia and my country is occupied."

The S1 highway's supposed destination, the Black Sea port of Sokhumi, is still shown on road signs, but in reality has been forbidden territory for Georgians since Russia invaded the country 15 years ago and seized one-fifth of its territory. That was a move many believe led directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin's subsequent assault on Ukraine.