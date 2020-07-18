ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

China survey ship extends foray near southern Japan islet

Turkish plan to make Hagia Sophia a mosque splits friends and foes

Election seen behind Trump's possible Communist Party travel ban

Trump's looming Huawei ban puts 800 Japanese companies on the spot

International relations

'Hacker armies' linked to China and Russia ramp up cyberattacks

US and Europe grapple with espionage, disinformation and election meddling

Russia and China are said to be stepping up cyberattacks to steal information and spread disinformation.   © Reuters
EIJI FURUKAWA, Nikkei senior staff writer | China

TOKYO -- Hacking and disinformation campaigns linked to Russia and China have stepped up significantly as the coronavirus pandemic has escalated, heightening alarm over cyber threats that Western democracies are often ill-equipped to handle.

The American, British and Canadian governments said Thursday that a hacking group linked to Russian intelligence had targeted labs working on vaccines for the virus in a bid to steal research. U.S. authorities had previously warned research institutions of efforts by Chinese hackers to take data on vaccines and treatments.

As both China and Russia face rising tensions with Western nations, they have taken to cyberspace to help counter military and economic pressure. Both countries have cyber warfare units within their defense and intelligence organizations, and they are believed to make use of private-sector and criminal groups in their hacking operations as well.

China -- which has been reported to have a "hacker army" with as many as 100,000 personnel -- has stolen sensitive information on numerous occasions. Japan's Mitsubishi Electric and NEC reported breaches this year targeting their defense operations, widely believed to have been engineered by Beijing.

European and U.S. authorities, meanwhile, are more worried than ever about online disinformation campaigns designed to influence public opinion.

London said Thursday that Russian actors sought to interfere in last year's general election by spreading an illegally obtained internal government report on social media. The European Union issued a report last month accusing China and Russia of disseminating conspiracy theories and disinformation about the coronavirus.

Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election through cyberattacks and manipulation of public opinion on social media, and American lawmakers are worried about interference by Moscow and Beijing in this year's election in November. Though the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Russia over "malicious cyber-enabled activities," Moscow appears undeterred.

Democratic nations have limited options to defend themselves against such activities.

Social media companies tightened oversight after the 2016 election, but are largely stuck playing whack-a-mole. Twitter recently announced it had removed nearly 200,000 apparently state-backed accounts for posting or amplifying Chinese and Russian propaganda.

A senior NATO official has said the only real option for cyber defense is to make clear that attacks will be countered, in hopes of making attackers think twice. But this deterrence strategy applies mainly to attacks on military and infrastructure targets. It will not be enough to head off every cyber espionage operation or disinformation campaign.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close