WASHINGTON -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's weeklong tour of African nations now underway follows similar trips to the continent by top level U.S. officials in a bid by Washington to regain ground lost to China and Russia's growing involvement in the Global South.

Harris will visit three countries on her trip. Her first stop was Ghana, where on Tuesday she delivered a speech in the capital, Accra, that touched on science and technology, agriculture, and clean energy, among other areas.