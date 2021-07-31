ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Harris to visit Singapore and Vietnam as US courts Southeast Asia

August trip by VP follows Defense Secretary Austin's tour to underscore engagement

The visit to Southeast Asia will be U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's second trip overseas in the post.   © AP
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Singapore and Vietnam in August, the White House said Friday, as Washington seeks to bolster ties with the two key Asia-Pacific partners.

This will mark the first time an American vice president visits Vietnam. Harris will meet with leaders to discuss issues ranging from regional security to climate change to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Harris aims to "strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States," the White House said in a statement.

By putting in face time with leaders even as infections rise, the U.S. seeks to demonstrate its commitment to the region amid a tug of war with China.

The trip will follow Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Southeast Asia tour wrapping up Friday.

"I am delighted to welcome Vice President Harris on her first official visit to Singapore," Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a statement. "I look forward to our discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation and working together on global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change."

This will mark Harris' second overseas trip as vice president. The first, to Guatemala and Mexico, focused on addressing illegal immigration at the U.S.'s southern border. A strong showing in the Asia visit could burnish her foreign policy credentials, now seen as a weak point for a figure seen as a potential presidential candidate.

