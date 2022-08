HONG KONG -- A small Hong Kong fishing boat that rocked Sino-Japanese relations to a historic low in 2012 has sunk, according to the city's patriotic activist organization that owned and operated the vessel.

Chan Yu-nam, chairman of the Action Committee for Defending the Diaoyu Islands, told reporters Monday that the boat, Kai Fung No. 2, sank in July 2021 after lacking money for maintenance.