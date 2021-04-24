Hopes for Indonesia sub fade as help arrives from US and Australia

TOKYO -- Hopes for a rescue of 53 crew members on board a missing Indonesian submarine were fading Saturday morning, as search teams appeared no closer to finding the vessel even as the time limit for its oxygen supply passed.

A total of 20 vessels and four aircraft are being deployed by the Indonesian authorities on Saturday, while one Australian frigate and an American Poseidon P8 aircraft are also on the scene. A support and rescue vessel from Singapore is due to arrive as well.

Indonesian authorities have said that air on board the KRI Nanggala 402, which went missing in the early hours of Wednesday while conducting a torpedo firing exercise, would last for 72 hours. That gave rescuers approximately until dawn on Saturday to find the sub and extract those on board.

Indonesian military spokesperson Achmad Riad told reporters late on Friday that the precise location of the submarine was "not certain" but "with existing support, it can be found immediately."

The search is being conducted near a location where a strong magnetic force was detected at a depth of 50-100 meters on Thursday.

The German-built submarine has been in service since 1981, and underwent a full refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012. The Indonesian Navy said it was "in good condition."

The last communication with the Nanggala was at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

When the commander of the training task force tried to authorize the firing drill 25 minutes later, communication with the submarine could not be established. The vessel had been due to surface by 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. will "do everything possible to support Indonesia's search and rescue effort," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a phone call on Friday, according to a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson.

President Joko Widodo on Thursday said in an online address that the crew was the government's top priority and asked the public to "pray for this search and rescue to be carried out."