International relations

How India-Canada ties soured over Sikh separatism: 5 things to know

Democracies locked in diplomatic duel over Khalistan activist's killing

A security guard stands outside the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi on Sept. 19.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA and JAMES HAND-CUKIERMAN, Nikkei staff writers | India

NEW DELHI/TOKYO -- Relations between India and Canada hit a new low this week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa was probing "credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar."

Nijjar, a Sikh separatist activist who called for carving out of India an independent state called Khalistan, was gunned down by unidentified attackers outside his temple in Canada's western province of British Columbia in June.

