SEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves Monday for his first state visit to the U.S., where he will seek concessions for some of his country's most important companies while demonstrating alignment with Washington on the threats posed by China and North Korea.

Seoul and Washington have an alliance dating back to the 1950-53 Korean War that both sides describe as having been "forged in blood." The two countries maintain extensive security and economic ties.