PARIS/BRUSSELS -- French President Emmanuel Macron called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to help convince Russia to hold negotiations toward ending the war in Ukraine as the two leaders met in Beijing on Thursday.

During a press conference that followed their bilateral meeting, Macron told Xi that Russian aggression "has put an end to decades of peace in Europe," adding, "I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone to the negotiating table."