LONDON -- The coronation of Britain's King Charles III on Saturday drew Asian royalty from Thailand to Tonga, and heads of government from across the region as traditions going back more than a millennium were reenacted for the first time in 70 years.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida joined Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko among the hundreds of dignitaries invited to the events in London.