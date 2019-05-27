In pictures: Trump's state visit to Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived in Japan on Saturday night for a four-day official state visit. On Sunday, he joined Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a round of golf, awarded the "President's Cup" trophy to a sumo champion and enjoyed a casual dinner in Tokyo's upscale Roppongi district with his host and their wives. On Monday, Trump appeared at a news conference with Abe -- with trade a major topic -- before attending a black-tie dinner with Emperor Naruhito.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive from a flight aboard Air Force One at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Saturday. © Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, joined Trump for 16 holes of golf at Mobara Country Club in Chiba, near Tokyo, on Sunday. (Pool photo)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, the wife of the Japanese prime minister, tour the teamLab Borderless exhibit at the MORI Building Digital Art Museum in Tokyo on Sunday. © Reuters

The president and first lady join the Japanese prime minister and his wife at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Tokyo on Sunday. © Reuters

Trump presents the “President’s Cup” trophy to 25-year-old sumo wrestler Asanoyama, who took the championship of the 15-day tournament, on Sunday. (Photo by Yuki Nakao)

Trump and Abe, with their wives, have dinner in Tokyo on Sunday at a robatayaki restaurant, which serves food cooked on a traditional Japanese charcoal grill. © Reuters

Trump on Monday became the first world leader to meet Japan’s new emperor, Naruhito, who ascended to the throne on May 1. (Photo by Kei Higuchi)

Trump and Abe hold a Monday news conference. Trump said he could bide his time to get a trade deal with China, claiming that an exodus of companies from the country will force Beijing to come to an agreement. © Reuters

Abe, Trump and the first lady meet with family members of Japanese people abducted by North Korea, at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Monday. © Reuters