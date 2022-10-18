ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

In skeptical Australia, Singapore PM says China 'good' for CPTPP

Lee and Albanese seal green deal to seize opportunities in clean energy

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meet at Parliament House in Canberra on Oct. 18.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday said China's participation in a major trans-Pacific free trade agreement would be "good" for the bloc, reiterating the city-state's positive stance even as other players appear more skeptical -- including Australia, where Lee was visiting.

"I think it's good if China is able to join the CPTPP," Lee said during a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, referring to the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, to which China applied in September 2021.

