In skeptical Australia, Singapore PM says China 'good' for CPTPP

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday said China's participation in a major trans-Pacific free trade agreement would be "good" for the bloc, reiterating the city-state's positive stance even as other players appear more skeptical -- including Australia, where Lee was visiting.

"I think it's good if China is able to join the CPTPP," Lee said during a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, referring to the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, to which China applied in September 2021.