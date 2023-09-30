ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

India-Canada ties burned by Sikh separatist flame fed in diaspora

Nijjar killing only part of overseas Khalistan movement's complex, bloody history

Protesters wave flags in support of the Khalistan movement and call for the shutdown of the Indian High Commission during a demonstration in Toronto on Sept. 25.   © Reuters
LUCAS WEBBER and ADAM ROUSSELLE, Contributing writers | India

SAINT JOHN, Canada -- On June 18, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was in his truck in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in western Canada's city of Surrey when he came under intense gunfire. The separatist leader, who wanted to carve an independent Sikh nation known as Khalistan out of India, was hit 34 times.

The brazen attack that evening continues to reverberate around the globe, pitting America's nearest ally against one of its most important Indo-Pacific partners. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this month revealed "credible allegations" that Indian agents were behind the hit on Nijjar, prompting a furious response from New Delhi, which called the assertion "absurd."

