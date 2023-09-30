India-Canada ties burned by Sikh separatist flame fed in diaspora

SAINT JOHN, Canada -- On June 18, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was in his truck in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in western Canada's city of Surrey when he came under intense gunfire. The separatist leader, who wanted to carve an independent Sikh nation known as Khalistan out of India, was hit 34 times.

The brazen attack that evening continues to reverberate around the globe, pitting America's nearest ally against one of its most important Indo-Pacific partners. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this month revealed "credible allegations" that Indian agents were behind the hit on Nijjar, prompting a furious response from New Delhi, which called the assertion "absurd."