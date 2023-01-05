ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

India-China border clash spotlights New Delhi's trade conundrum

Calls grow for less reliance on neighbor but decoupling 'easier said than done'

China's President Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018: Amid calls for New Delhi to reduce trade with its neighbor and rival, experts say decoupling "is easier said than done."   © Reuters
ANANTA AGARWAL, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The latest flare-up at the disputed India-China border has sparked a debate in New Delhi not only over security but also trade, highlighting the South Asian country's heavy dependence on and swelling deficit with its neighbor.

In the aftermath of the mid-December clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, politicians and industrialists have renewed calls to reduce business with the world's No. 2 economy. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party went so far as to ask on Twitter, "Why don't we stop our trade with China?"

