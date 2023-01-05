India-China border clash spotlights New Delhi's trade conundrum

NEW DELHI -- The latest flare-up at the disputed India-China border has sparked a debate in New Delhi not only over security but also trade, highlighting the South Asian country's heavy dependence on and swelling deficit with its neighbor.

In the aftermath of the mid-December clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, politicians and industrialists have renewed calls to reduce business with the world's No. 2 economy. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the opposition Aam Aadmi Party went so far as to ask on Twitter, "Why don't we stop our trade with China?"