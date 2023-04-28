India-China border dispute must be resolved through pacts: New Delhi

NEW DELHI -- All border issues between India and China need to be resolved per existing bilateral agreements and commitments, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu on Thursday, amid simmering tensions over a border dispute in the Himalayas.

Li, who took the post last month, was in the Indian capital on a two-day visit to attend a defense ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Friday, along with counterparts from Russia and Central Asian nations.