ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

India, China loom over Pakistan's push to repair ties with U.S.

Restart of Washington's military assistance to Islamabad upsets New Delhi

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari trade places to deliver remarks after meeting at the State Department in Washington on Sept. 26.   © Reuters
WAJAHAT S. KHAN, Nikkei staff writer | Pakistan

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and Pakistan have vacillated from close Cold War allies to wary partners over the decades, but as they commemorate 75 years of diplomatic ties, there are budding signs of a reset in their relationship.

"It is indeed true. Diplomacy is back!" declared Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the Museum of American Diplomacy on Monday, speaking to a packed house of U.S. State Department officials and Pakistani-Americans. Bhutto-Zardari, whose government is struggling with Pakistan's worst floods in decades, pushed for climate justice and an enhancement of trade ties as the core of the relationship with Washington.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close