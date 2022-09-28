India, China loom over Pakistan's push to repair ties with U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and Pakistan have vacillated from close Cold War allies to wary partners over the decades, but as they commemorate 75 years of diplomatic ties, there are budding signs of a reset in their relationship.

"It is indeed true. Diplomacy is back!" declared Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at the Museum of American Diplomacy on Monday, speaking to a packed house of U.S. State Department officials and Pakistani-Americans. Bhutto-Zardari, whose government is struggling with Pakistan's worst floods in decades, pushed for climate justice and an enhancement of trade ties as the core of the relationship with Washington.