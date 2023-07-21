India, Sri Lanka to study petroleum pipeline and bridge

NEW DELHI -- India and Sri Lanka will conduct feasibility studies on laying a petroleum pipeline between them as well as a land bridge, their leaders announced on Friday, as Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited New Delhi.

Wickremesinghe, who arrived Thursday evening on a two-day trip, was visiting India for the first time since he assumed office exactly a year ago -- following the resignation of his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the wake of massive protests over dire economic conditions.