International relations

India, Sri Lanka to study petroleum pipeline and bridge

Modi promises support as Wickremesinghe visits on first anniversary as president

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New Delhi on July 21.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India and Sri Lanka will conduct feasibility studies on laying a petroleum pipeline between them as well as a land bridge, their leaders announced on Friday, as Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited New Delhi.

Wickremesinghe, who arrived Thursday evening on a two-day trip, was visiting India for the first time since he assumed office exactly a year ago -- following the resignation of his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the wake of massive protests over dire economic conditions.

