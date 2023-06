NEW DELHI -- With an eye on China, India and the U.S. on Monday agreed on a "road map" for defense industry cooperation over "the next few years."

The pact was announced during a two-day visit to India by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and held talks with his counterpart Rajnath Singh on Monday. It comes weeks ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned state visit to the U.S. later this month.