NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes an "historic" visit to the U.S. this week with new defense deals on the table as the two nations boost military ties to counterbalance rival China.

Modi has traveled to the U.S. several times since taking office in 2014, but the three-day trip from Wednesday marks the first official state visit by an Indian leader since former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's 2009 trip during the Barack Obama administration.