India and China agree to a truce along Himalayan border

NEW DELHI -- India and China on Tuesday agreed to disengage from a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh along a disputed Himalayan border, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese side on June 15.

The consensus was reached after talks were held between top commanders on Monday at Moldo on the Chinese side of the 3,500-km Line of Actual Control between the two nuclear-armed countries.

"Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides," an Indian government source said.

According to a Reuters report from Beijing, China's foreign ministry also said the two countries have agreed to take measures to ease tensions. It said foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian described as "fake news" recent media reports of 40 Chinese casualties in the conflict.

The truce was announced as the foreign ministers of the two countries and Russia held a virtual meeting on Tuesday. It was unclear if bilateral issues, including those between New Delhi and Beijing, came up for discussion during the virtual meeting.

The June 15 clashes in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh were the first fatal ones in over four decades, even though no bullets were fired. Troops engaged in fist fights and also used sticks and stones as weapons.

Analysts said no shots have been fired along the disputed border since 1975. This is in part due to several agreements signed between the two since 1993 to refrain from the use of force to maintain peace.

Both sides have accused each other of unilateral action. The Indian side said the Chinese also suffered casualties but Beijing has yet to reveal any figure.

Monday's talks between India and China were held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere, Indian government sources said.

This was the second meeting between the commanders. They met on June 6 after tensions built up over May when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at Pangong Tso, a lake 14,000 feet above sea level in Ladakh along the LAC.

Troops then also engaged in fist fights and attacked each other with sticks and stones, leaving scores on both sides injured, India media reported. Over 1,000 Chinese soldiers were said to have entered Indian territory.

The hostility is believed to have been triggered by India laying a road in the region as part of infrastructure efforts. A few days after the May 5 clashes, similar outbreaks of violence occurred more than 1,000 km away in North Sikkim.