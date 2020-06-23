ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

India and China agree to ease tensions along Himalayan border

Deal announced same day as talks between the two countries and Russia

An Indian Army convoy travelling on a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on June 18   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India and China on Tuesday agreed to disengage from a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh along a disputed Himalayan border, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese side on June 15.

The consensus was reached after talks were held between top commanders on Monday at Moldo on the Chinese side of the 3,500-km Line of Actual Control between the two nuclear-armed countries.

"Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides," an Indian government source said.

According to a Reuters report from Beijing, China's foreign ministry also said the two countries have agreed to take measures to ease tensions. It said foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian described as "fake news" recent media reports of 40 Chinese casualties in the conflict.

It was announced as the foreign ministers of the two countries and Russia held a virtual meeting on Tuesday. It was unclear if bilateral issues, including those between New Delhi and Beijing, came up for discussion during the virtual meeting.

N.C. Bipindra, a defense and strategic affairs analyst and editor of news portal Defence.Capital, said it was possible that Moscow might have nudged the two sides to find common ground, although it was unlikely anyone would admit to that. “Public posturing in diplomacy is very different from what happens behind the scenes.”  

India was understood to have been reluctant to partake in the trilateral meeting after the clashes but Bipindra said it finally acquiesced "after Russia persuaded it to come to the table," indicating that "certainly behind the curtains they would have discussed the border impasse." 

The June 15 clashes in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh were the first fatal ones in over four decades, even though no bullets were fired. Troops engaged in fist fights and also used sticks and stones as weapons. 

This is in part due to several agreements signed between the two since 1993 to refrain from the use of force to maintain peace.

Both sides have accused each other of unilateral action. Indian government sources, however, said that Monday's talks between India and China were held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere.

This was the second meeting between the commanders. They met on June 6 after tensions built up over May when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at Pangong Tso, a lake 14,000 feet above sea level in Ladakh along the LAC. 

Troops then also engaged in fist fights and attacked each other with sticks and stones, leaving scores on both sides injured, India media reported. Over 1,000 Chinese soldiers were said to have entered Indian territory.

The hostility is believed to have been triggered by India laying a road in the region as part of efforts to improve infrastructure. A few days after the May 5 clashes, similar outbreaks of violence occurred more than 1,000 km away in North Sikkim.

