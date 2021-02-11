India and China begin troop pullback from disputed Himalayan border

NEW DELHI -- India and China have begun pulling their troops back from their disputed Himalayan border, in a major step toward resolving a months-long standoff that has had deadly consequences.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday confirmed that the two sides were withdrawing their forces from Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. His report to the upper house of parliament came a day after China said frontline troops from the two countries had started a "synchronized and organized disengagement."

"As a result of our well-thought-out approach and sustained talks with the Chinese side, we have now been able to reach an agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake," Singh said. He added that the arrangement is based on both sides ceasing forward deployments "in a phased, coordinated and verified manner."

Singh also said senior commanders would meet again "within 48 hours" after the complete disengagement from the area "to address and resolve all other remaining issues.

India and China have been locked in a confrontation along their border since last May. A clash in mid-June in the region's Galwan Valley left 20 Indian soldiers dead -- the first deadly battle between the nuclear-armed Asian giants in 45 years. China, too, is believed to have suffered unspecified casualties.

The fractious neighbors fought a war in 1962 over their 3,500 km de facto boundary called the Line of Actual Control, or LAC. To avoid a repeat, they have been negotiating through diplomatic and military channels to ease the tensions in eastern Ladakh.

Even in drawing down, Singh took pains to depict India's position as one of strength.

"Our approach and strategy for negotiations with the Chinese side has been guided at the highest level by Prime Minister [Narendra Modi's] resolve that we will not give even an inch of Indian territory," Singh said, adding India's "tenacity and approach" during the talks yielded results.

India says the Chinese side started a large buildup of troops and armaments in border areas adjacent to eastern Ladakh last spring, and also made several attempts to transgress the LAC at various points. New Delhi says this "seriously disturbed peace and tranquility" and harmed the bilateral relationship.

Beijing, on the other hand, has accused India of provocative moves.

"To ensure disengagement in friction points along the LAC, it was our view that troops of both sides, who are now in close proximity, should vacate the forward deployments made in 2020 and return to the permanent and accepted bases," Singh told parliament.