International relations

India and Egypt to promote trade and investment, fight terrorism

Modi, el-Sissi concerned by disruptions to food supplies and other resources

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi before the start of their meeting in New Delhi on Jan. 25.   © AP
| India

NEW DELHI (AP) -- India and Egypt agreed Wednesday to boost trade between their countries during a visit by the Egyptian president that underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to fortify ties with other emerging economies.

Modi and President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi agreed on measures to increase two-way trade within five years to $12 billion. Trade totaled $7.3 billion in 2021-22. The two countries also signed agreements on expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, information technology, culture and broadcasting.

