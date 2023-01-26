India and Egypt to promote trade and investment, fight terrorism

NEW DELHI (AP) -- India and Egypt agreed Wednesday to boost trade between their countries during a visit by the Egyptian president that underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to fortify ties with other emerging economies.

Modi and President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi agreed on measures to increase two-way trade within five years to $12 billion. Trade totaled $7.3 billion in 2021-22. The two countries also signed agreements on expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, information technology, culture and broadcasting.