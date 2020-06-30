India bans TikTok, WeChat and dozens more Chinese apps

NEW DELHI -- India's government on Monday said it would block 59 mostly Chinese apps, including popular social platforms such as TikTok and Tencent's WeChat, in the latest economic repercussion to a deadly border clash this month.

Alibaba's UC Browser, fashion vendor Shein and Baidu maps are also on the list of banned apps, which are used both mobile devices and personal computers.

The announcement -- described as "emergency measures" necessary for national security -- comes amid a standoff between troops along a disputed Himalayan border, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with the Chinese side on June 15.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, the minister for communications and information technology, tweeted that the ban was justified "for safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India."

In a statement late Monday night, the Indian government said the Ministry of Information Technology "has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms, for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India."

Disallowing the usage of these apps "will safeguard the interests of... Indian mobile and internet users," it said. "This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace."

The Chinese Embassy in India did not immediately respond to the Indian government statement.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party-run Global Times newspaper, tweeted: "Well, even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods."

"Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism," Hu added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office tweeted that he will address the nation at 4 p.m local time Tuesday, without elaborating.

The ban comes amid other moves by India to review its economic ties with China in light of the border clash in the Ladakh region. The government has called on state-owned telecoms not to use equipment from Huawei Technologies and other Chinese suppliers, and is considering higher tariffs on some Chinese-made goods, according to local media reports.

The June 15 skirmish -- which each country has blamed on the other side -- was the first deadly clash between the two Asian giants in 45 years. New Delhi said there were casualties on the Chinese side, but Beijing has not released any figures.

Tensions continue despite India and China last week agreeing to take steps to disengage from the standoff. The two nuclear-armed countries have long been fractious neighbors and share a 3,500 km Line of Actual Control, or LAC -- a de facto border over which they fought a war in 1962.