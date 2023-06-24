India bolsters ties with Global South heavyweight Egypt

CAIRO/NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his first official visit to Cairo on Saturday, with a senior official from his government saying the leader will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi with "a very sharp focus" on strengthening defense and economic cooperation.

Fresh off a state dinner in Washington D.C., Modi's trip comes just five months after Sisi visited India, with two of the heavyweight nations from the Global South looking to extend their relationship beyond mere historic ties and regular diplomatic exchanges to a strategic partnership.