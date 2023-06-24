ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

India bolsters ties with Global South heavyweight Egypt

Modi and Sisi seek strategic relationship, with focus on defense and energy

In this file photo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left, shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Jan. 25.   © Reuters
SABER RABIE and KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writers | India

CAIRO/NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his first official visit to Cairo on Saturday, with a senior official from his government saying the leader will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi with "a very sharp focus" on strengthening defense and economic cooperation.

Fresh off a state dinner in Washington D.C., Modi's trip comes just five months after Sisi visited India, with two of the heavyweight nations from the Global South looking to extend their relationship beyond mere historic ties and regular diplomatic exchanges to a strategic partnership.

