India builds soft power in Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan

BERLIN -- India is strengthening its soft power in Afghanistan as a provider of crucial aid, going through Iran and sidelining a once indispensable Pakistan.

An Indian donation of 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat is expected to arrive in Afghanistan in the next couple of months, a representative of the United Nations World Food Programme recently told Nikkei Asia. This would make good on an announcement in March, when New Delhi committed to sending the wheat through Iran's Chabahar port. Ultimately, the supplies are to cross the Iranian border into Afghanistan's Herat province.