NEW DELHI/THIMPHU -- Signs of possible progress in long-running boundary talks between China and Bhutan have caught India's attention as Beijing steps up efforts to establish diplomatic ties with the tiny Himalayan nation.

Bhutan, a landlocked kingdom nestled between nuclear-armed India and China, held a 25th round of boundary talks with Chinese officials in late October, during a rare visit to Beijing by Bhutanese Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Tandi Dorji.