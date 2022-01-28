COLOMBO -- India's diplomatic patience is bearing fruit in Sri Lanka after the South Asian power signed a deal with its weaker southern neighbor to rehabilitate a majority of 85 abandoned giant oil tanks on the slopes of Trincomalee Harbor, the world's second-deepest natural port and one that New Delhi has been coveting for over 30 years.
International relations
India gains foothold in Sri Lanka with Trincomalee oil tank deal
Debt-ridden island nation helps to fulfill decades-old hope for New Delhi