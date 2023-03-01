India hosts fresh G-20 talks with Blinken, Lavrov set to face off

NEW DELHI -- The second major meeting of India's Group of 20 presidency begins Wednesday, with foreign ministers gathering in the nation's capital and analysts expecting a tense atmosphere over the war in Ukraine.

The event comes days after G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors met in Bengaluru and failed to produce a joint communique, as China backed Russia against including paragraphs on the war. India could only issue a "chair's summary and outcome document" that said "most members strongly condemned the war," but that "there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions" against Moscow -- echoing the G-20's Bali statement last year.