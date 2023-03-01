ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

India hosts fresh G-20 talks with Blinken, Lavrov set to face off

Analysts expect 'rocky ride' as Ukraine war overshadows Global South priorities

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov are both set to attend a G-20 meeting in New Delhi. (Source photos by Reuters and Russian Foreign Ministry)
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The second major meeting of India's Group of 20 presidency begins Wednesday, with foreign ministers gathering in the nation's capital and analysts expecting a tense atmosphere over the war in Ukraine.

The event comes days after G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors met in Bengaluru and failed to produce a joint communique, as China backed Russia against including paragraphs on the war. India could only issue a "chair's summary and outcome document" that said "most members strongly condemned the war," but that "there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions" against Moscow -- echoing the G-20's Bali statement last year.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close