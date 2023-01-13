India hosts online summit to amplify voice of Global South

NEW DELHI -- Seeking to "amplify" the voice of the long-neglected Global South, India -- the current G-20 chair -- this week brought together over 120 developing nations in a special virtual summit to share concerns and challenges on a wide range of issues, including food and energy security due to the war in Ukraine.

The two-day summit, which began on Thursday, also comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent global economic slowdown, the brunt of which is being borne by some of the most vulnerable developing countries.