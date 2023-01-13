ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

India hosts online summit to amplify voice of Global South

PM Modi says developing nations should have 'equivalent' say on world stage

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, at the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit 2023 on Jan. 12. The summit is to ensure that concerns of developing countries are not ignored by the G-20 industrial nations. (Photo courtesy of Prime Minister's Office of India)
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Seeking to "amplify" the voice of the long-neglected Global South, India -- the current G-20 chair -- this week brought together over 120 developing nations in a special virtual summit to share concerns and challenges on a wide range of issues, including food and energy security due to the war in Ukraine.

The two-day summit, which began on Thursday, also comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent global economic slowdown, the brunt of which is being borne by some of the most vulnerable developing countries.

