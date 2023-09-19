India rejects Canada's allegation of role in Sikh activist's death

NEW DELHI -- India on Tuesday firmly rejected a Canadian allegation that it may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist activist earlier this year, calling the suggestion "absurd and motivated."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in Ottawa had dropped a bombshell, telling the House of Commons that security agencies "have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India" and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June.