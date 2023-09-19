ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

India rejects Canada's allegation of role in Sikh activist's death

Dispute shakes Indo-Pacific diplomacy and threatens to overshadow Modi agenda

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi on Sept. 9. The Indian government has rejected an explosive allegation leveled by Trudeau over possible involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- India on Tuesday firmly rejected a Canadian allegation that it may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist activist earlier this year, calling the suggestion "absurd and motivated."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in Ottawa had dropped a bombshell, telling the House of Commons that security agencies "have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India" and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June.

