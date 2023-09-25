India's Canada spat clouds ties with West as Delhi hosts army chiefs

NEW DELHI/TOKYO -- The bitter feud between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist, and revelations that the U.S. had "shared intelligence" with Ottawa on the matter, is raising questions over the direction of New Delhi's budding relationship with Washington and Western allies more broadly.

Those ties, particularly in Indo-Pacific defense, are at the forefront this week as the U.S. and India co-host a conference of army chiefs from across the region in New Delhi. Canada's deputy commander Maj. Gen. Peter Scott is reportedly set to attend.