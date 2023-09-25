ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

India's Canada spat clouds ties with West as Delhi hosts army chiefs

This week's military conference could prove awkward -- or help dial down tensions

A Hindu activist holds a poster of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi on Sept. 24.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA and JAMES HAND-CUKIERMAN, Nikkei staff writers | India

NEW DELHI/TOKYO -- The bitter feud between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist, and revelations that the U.S. had "shared intelligence" with Ottawa on the matter, is raising questions over the direction of New Delhi's budding relationship with Washington and Western allies more broadly.

Those ties, particularly in Indo-Pacific defense, are at the forefront this week as the U.S. and India co-host a conference of army chiefs from across the region in New Delhi. Canada's deputy commander Maj. Gen. Peter Scott is reportedly set to attend.

