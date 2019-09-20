ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
International relations

India's Modi visit to US will focus on securing oil and gas

New Delhi says energy is the 'new component' in bilateral trade

ROSEMARY MARANDI, Nikkei staff writer
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first stop of his U.S. visit will be in Houston, the oil and gas capital of America.   © Reuters

MUMBAI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his U.S. visit on Saturday in bid to convince American energy companies such as Exxon Mobil and Schlumberger to supply more oil and gas at possibly discounted prices.

The U.S. resumed oil exports to India in 2017, and now currently supplies the country with about $3.6 billion of crude oil annually. This is much less than the $22.2 billion import bill from Iraq, $21.3 billion from Saudi Arabia, and $12.11 billion from Iran, according to data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.

"Energy, of course, is the new component in the Indo-U. S. trade mix," India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media on Thursday. "The interaction that the prime minister will have with these energy companies is not only to show we are an important market, but also to discuss other investments in the economic area."

Saturday's pitch follows a meeting between Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, during which the two pledged to nearly triple trade to $30 billion by 2025. The two sides claimed to have achieved a "major breakthrough" in the energy sector and agreed on a road map for cooperation over the next five years to "concretely work on [bilateral] investments."

India, which imports about 80% of its energy, also looks to import liquefied natural gas from Russia.

Modi's six-day visit to the U.S. will focus on Houston and New York, and include bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and roundtables with over 60 major corporations, many from the energy sector.

Experts are hoping that tariff issues between the two countries will also be discussed. Tensions have arisen after the U.S. lifted duty-free access to Indian goods under its Generalized System of Preferences, with India retaliating by raising duties on some key imports from America.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media