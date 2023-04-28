ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

India sends Pakistan a message, Russia slams West at SCO meeting

Moscow's defense minister urges 8-member bloc to tighten military ties

From left: Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the SCO meeting in New Delhi on April 28.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Regional tensions loomed large at an India-hosted meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization defense chiefs on Friday, with India's minister making pointed comments on terrorism while Russia's slammed the West.

In his address to the meeting, India's Rajnath Singh called on SCO states to collectively work toward eliminating terrorism in all its forms, demanding accountability for those who aid or fund it. His remarks can be construed as a thinly veiled swipe at archrival and fellow SCO member Pakistan, which, India says, sponsors terrorism in Kashmir -- long a focus of dispute between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close