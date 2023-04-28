India sends Pakistan a message, Russia slams West at SCO meeting

NEW DELHI -- Regional tensions loomed large at an India-hosted meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization defense chiefs on Friday, with India's minister making pointed comments on terrorism while Russia's slammed the West.

In his address to the meeting, India's Rajnath Singh called on SCO states to collectively work toward eliminating terrorism in all its forms, demanding accountability for those who aid or fund it. His remarks can be construed as a thinly veiled swipe at archrival and fellow SCO member Pakistan, which, India says, sponsors terrorism in Kashmir -- long a focus of dispute between the nuclear-armed neighbors.